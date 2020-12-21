New
Costway Horizontal Kebab Skewer Rotisserie Oven Grill
$85 $94
free shipping

That's $10 under what you'd pay direct from Costway. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sport Storms via eBay.
  • adjustable heat element
  • tempered glass door
  • roast, broil, rotisserie
  • includes heat resistant grilling gloves; loading base; 2 kebab skewers; 1 loading rack; 1 rotisserie spit; 2 rotisserie forks; 1 drip tray; 1 baking tray; 1 heating element tool; 7 kebab skewers; 1 food basket; 1 gill rack; 6 grilled chicken ropes
  • Model: EP23639-SP
