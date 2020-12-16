Apply coupon code "DN58326091" to save $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- 12 built-in stitches
- double thread and speed
- automatic thread rewind
- built-in measuring tape and tension adjuster
- Model: FHSM-505
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- cuts materials from delicate fabric and paper to matboard and leather
- Model: 2006661
That's a low by a buck, but most stores charge a lot more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Acid-free pastels
- 50 sticks, 49 colors
- Model: PHN-50
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 10 lbs.
Shop and save on markers, glue, colored pencils, and much more. Stack your order to over $25 and the extra $10 will be discounted automatically in cart. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers 8-Pack for $5.79. (It's a $5 low before the additional discount.)
Use coupon code "DN56384290" to drop the price to the lowest we could find by $6. Buy Now at Costway
- 88 LED lights in warm white
- UL certified transformer
- 10” x 10” metal base
- IP44 waterproof
- 16.4-foot cord
Use coupon code "DN24987130" to save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costway
- 54 standard piano keys
- 10 timbres and 10 tempos
- recording and playback functions
- 6 demo songs, LED digital display, and learning functions
- microphone and headphone jack
- battery or charger power
- Model: 24987130
That's the lowest price we could find by $15 via coupon code "DN98350142". Buy Now at Costway
- In Warm White at this price; The Cool White option is available for $50 after the same code.
- 360 LED lights (about 11 bulbs per foot)
- waterproof
Apply coupon code "DN62503749" for a savings of $56 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in Coffee.
- 360° swivel
- removable base cover
- high density sponge padded seat
- Model: 62503749
Apply coupon code "DN47385902" to save $59 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- measures 17” x 17” x 36"
- solid wood construction
- large metal tabletop
- big drawer and removable lower shelf
- Model: 47385902
Apply coupon code "DN05429617" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in White (pictured), Yellow, or Red.
- removable fins
- skidproof pad
- leash
- Model: 05429617
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Costway
- It's available at this price in Natural (pictured).
- measures 23.5" x 9.5" x 10"
- 100% natural bamboo
Apply code "DN92574318" to get the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Costway
- Acacia wood
- 47.5" x 17.5" x 17.5"
- flip top lid
- 335-lb. capacity
