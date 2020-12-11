Costway · 54 mins ago
Costway 54-Key Electronic Keyboard w/ Mic
$29 $36
free shipping

Use coupon code "DN24987130" to save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 54 standard piano keys
  • 10 timbres and 10 tempos
  • recording and playback functions
  • 6 demo songs, LED digital display, and learning functions
  • microphone and headphone jack
  • battery or charger power
  • Model: 24987130
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN24987130"
  • Expires 12/26/2020
