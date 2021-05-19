Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Cushion Furniture Set for $590

Costway cuts its Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Cushion Furniture Set from $700 to $590 via code "DN43698701". Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- The red cushions pictured are of course included. The accent pillows and the setting on top of the table are for illustration.
- 1 x Armless sofa
- 2 x Corner sofas
- 2 x Ottomans
- 1 x Single sofa
- 6 x Seat cushions
- 1 x Tempered glass top
- Model: 43698701
Apply code "DN10457698" to get the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- includes L-shaped sofa, glass top coffee table, and cushions
- 705-lb. weight capacity
Save on a range of shade creators for your patio when you shop this sale. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 10-Ft Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella with Solar Lights for $180 ($45 off).
Apply coupon code "DN92341756" for a savings of $201 off list price. Buy Now at Costway
- weather-resistant PE rattan
- glass top
- steel frame
- Model: 92341756
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 3pc Soho Dining Table Set for $79.99 ($35 off).
Apply coupon code "DN91638542" to get the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Costway
- In Beige.
- can be installed on cement wall and brickwork
- rust-resistant aluminum construction
- adjustable from 40° to 100°
Apply coupon code "DNLAWN" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Apply code "DN32160485" to save $25. Buy Now at Costway
- push or tow
- 44" x 35.5" x 12"
- uses water for weight
- steel construction
Apply code "DN52304698" to save a total of $75 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- In Beige.
- hand crank
- aluminum frame
- adjustable angle
Apply code "DN82916534" to save $40 off list. Buy Now at Costway
- 330-lb. capacity
- locking hinges
- 12 steps
- Model: TL28966
Apply coupon code "DN49378015" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- holds up to 24-cans
- measures 18" x 13.5" x 13"
- stainless steel handle
- Model: 49378015
Use coupon code "DN13529408" for the lowest price we found by $41. Buy Now at Costway
- up to 226°F hot-pressure steam
- 1.5 liter water tank
- 16-foot power cord
- 2 extension tubes
- 79" soft pipe
- 18 accessories
- Model: 13529408
