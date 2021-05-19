Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Cushion Furniture Set for $590
Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Cushion Furniture Set
$590 $875
free shipping

Costway cuts its Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Cushion Furniture Set from $700 to $590 via code "DN43698701". Buy Now at Costway

  • Available in several colors (Red pictured).
  • The red cushions pictured are of course included. The accent pillows and the setting on top of the table are for illustration.
  • 1 x Armless sofa
  • 2 x Corner sofas
  • 2 x Ottomans
  • 1 x Single sofa
  • 6 x Seat cushions
  • 1 x Tempered glass top
  • Model: 43698701
  • Code "DN43698701"
  • Expires 6/8/2021
