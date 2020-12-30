New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$110 in cart $200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Cherry MX Speed switches
  • 6 one-touch hot keys
  • 18 programmable G-keys
  • integrated numeric keypad
  • palm rest
  • PC compatible
  • Model: CH-9127114-NA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Keyboards eBay Corsair
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $110 Buy Now
Newegg   $122 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price