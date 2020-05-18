Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 18 mins ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Wheeled Cooler
$30 $49
free shipping w/ $35

It's $3 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Slate Blue pictured).
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Pickup may be available in select colors.)
Features
  • purports to keep ice for up to 5 days at temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit
  • holds 84 cans
  • retractable, telescoping handle
  • lid has 4 cup holders
  • Model: 3000005863
