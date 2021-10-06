New
eBay · 42 mins ago
$65 $77
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this for $135 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- works with Cobra iRadar app
- 1080p front and 720p rear camera resolution
- G-sensor, loop recording, and parking mode
- lane departure and forward collision warnings
- includes 16GB microSD card, low profile adhesive mount, and vehicle power adapter
- Model: DASH2316D
eBay · 6 days ago
Unlocked Nokia 106 Dual-Band GSM Phone
$25
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
eBay · 2 days ago
Escape Fitness Deck 2.0 16-in-1 Multi-Purpose Workout Bench
$82 $440
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
eBay · 2 days ago
Power Systems Multi-Function Non-Slip Weight Bench
$110 $370
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
eBay · 3 days ago
Apple at eBay
up to 64% off
free shipping
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
