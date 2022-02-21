Apply code "PREZDAY15" to save half off. You'd pay about $38 for a factory sealed pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- 22 channels
- NOAA weather channels
- voice activated transmission (VOX)
- built-in LED flashlight
- includes 2 belt clips, desktop charger, micro USB cable, and 6 rechargeable batteries
- Model: PR562BLT
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Best Buy direct charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $8.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 160°F to 440°F temperature range
- automatic shutoff and child lock
- 8 power levels
- glass cooktop
- Model: NS-IC1ZBK0
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- iImmediate access to emergency channel 9 or information channel 19
- 40 channels
- Model: 19 Ultra III
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$17
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register