- Rewind Say-Again function
- weather and emergency radio
- floating and waterproof (IPX7)
- rechargeable batteries (included)
- vibration alert
- hands-free operation (VOX)
- LED flashlight
- Model: ACXT1035R
- up to 16-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T100TP
- a 90-day warranty applies
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- it fits 1/4", 9/32", 5/16" and 11/32" stems
- Model: PST154
- High-carbon spring wire construction
- Model: 670398
