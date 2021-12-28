New
$33 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get $27 under what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 500W continuous/1,000W peak power
- 5 levels of protection
- Model: CPI500W
Details
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones
$42 $200
free shipping
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
Features
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
