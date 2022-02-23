Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to save $8 off this car gadget everyone needs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 41.1Wh battery
- USB charging port
- built-in flashlight with SOS and strobe
- Model: CPP 12000
Car mats start from $29.99, and a pet ramp and pet barrier are each discounted by $30. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the WeatherTech Trim-to-Fit 3-Piece Floor Mat Set for $34.99 (low by $21).
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "40IEKXMH" for a total of $107 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lytdz-CA via Amazon.
- compatible with Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 16-segment EQ audio receiver
- backup camera
- FM car radio
- mirror link
- 2 USB ports and 1 SD interface
- Model: BYH7098
Save on a selection of 4 Wheel Parts Factory wheels. Shop Now at 4 Wheel Parts
- 10% off $250.
- Buy 3, get 4th free.
- Buy 3, get 2 more free.
It's at Amazon's all-time low price, with most other stores charging $100 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2" square receiver tube opening
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $61.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Apply code "PREZDAY15" to save half off. You'd pay about $38 for a factory sealed pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- 22 channels
- NOAA weather channels
- voice activated transmission (VOX)
- built-in LED flashlight
- includes 2 belt clips, desktop charger, micro USB cable, and 6 rechargeable batteries
- Model: PR562BLT
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Update: It's now $21.67. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- iImmediate access to emergency channel 9 or information channel 19
- 40 channels
- Model: 19 Ultra III
