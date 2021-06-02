Citizen Men's Paradex Eco-Drive Watch for $99
New
WatchMaxx · 1 hr ago
Citizen Men's Paradex Eco-Drive Watch
$99 $125
free shipping

Use coupon code "WMCP99" for a total of $196 off list, a low by $24, and free shipping (another $5 value). Buy Now at WatchMaxx

Features
  • Eco-Drive solar powered movement
  • stainless steel case and band
  • water resistant to 330 feet
  • 24 hour and date sub dials
  • 43mm case
  • Model: BU3010-51H
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WMCP99"
  • Expires 6/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Watches WatchMaxx Citizen
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
WatchMaxx 66% -- $99 Buy Now