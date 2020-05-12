Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Chefman 6L Digital Multi-Function Air Fryer
$80 $150
free shipping

That's $70 less than Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Air fryer, rotisserie, and dehydrator in one
  • 360-degree rotation
  • 1,700 watts
  • Model: RJ38-6-RDO
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
