- 18,000 BTUs
- 405-sq. in. cooking surface
- Model: 463655021
Ace Rewards members get free shipping on this item. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- LED-illuminated control knobs
- 10,000 BTU side burner
- Custom cleaning tool with Safer red nylon bristles
- 4 burners
- Sold by brick adams via Amazon.
- measures 17.3" x 5" x 4.8"
- cleans hot surfaces
- allows grate patterns to burn in for precise cleaning
- Model: 6295797R06
- 280-sq. in. cooking space
- 8,000-btu side burner
- side shelf measures 12" x 13"
- Model: 463672817
- use outdoors or indoors on the stove
- includes domed aluminum vented cover, drip pan, non stick cooking tray, thermometer and recipe booklet
- Model: 36567
Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
- 363 square inch cooking surface
- ceramic firebox
- adjustable hinge lid
- folding side shelves
- ash drawer
- four-legged cart with 2 locking casters
- SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber
- Model: KJ15040320
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
