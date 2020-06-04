That's $30 less than buying direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 60mm Refractor-Style OTA
- Anti-Reflection Fully Coated Optics
- 20mm and 4mm Eyepieces
- StarPointer Red Dot Finder
- Adjustable Aluminum Tripod with Tray
- 1.25" Rack-and-Pinion Focuser
- Erect-Image Prism and 3x Barlow Lens
- Alt-Az Mount with Altitude Adjustment
- Focal Length: 700mm, f/12 Focal Ratio
- Model: 22100
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
- It's available in White, Black, or (Product)Red.
- Prices without a trade in start at $399.
- Click the blue "Pre-order" pricing button to get details.
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- single-camera system (wide)
- IP67 water-resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
- Up to 13 hours video playback
- A13 Bionic processor
- touch ID
- portrait mode
- 4K video
Save on computers, electronics, home items, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
You'll pay at least $300 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LMQ850QM
That's $20 off list and $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
- 7-minute flight time
- 50-foot range with controller
- 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
- 1-button takeoff and landing
- Model: XK2380
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Sign In or Register