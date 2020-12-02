It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.75 shipping fee.
date 2020-12-02
Apply code "5086XXYH" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FLYKB via Amazon.
- 150 LEDs
- 44 key IR remote controller
- waterproof
- 16 color options
- Model: Eryuwkopsl1127p
Clip the 15% off on-page coupon to drop the price. That's $3 under our previous mention, and a savings of $6 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soaiy Direct via Amazon.
- 8 lighting modes
- built-in speaker
- built-in timer
- adjustable brightness level
- remote control
- Model: SY-PJ-RC-BK
Take 50% off with coupon code "50HNSN3E". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver.
- Sold by RETINABC via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable aluminum panels
- 6,000k daylight
- 6,000-lumen
- E26 socket
- Model: B07ZWPDJJD-M
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Snowman Head Silhouette Lighted Window Décor for $25.99 ($7 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
Clip the 6% off on page coupon and apply code "21A11CKB" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
Save 77% off the list price and $5 over UntilGone's price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- touch control lamp with gooseneck and 3 brightness levels
- 10-watt wireless charging pad
- Model: UNI-ULQISD-06
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Celebrations Cool White 26"/14" Yard Decor Penguins for $34.99 ($25 off).
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
