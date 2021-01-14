New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Casa Vieja Casa Trilogy 52" Brass & Amber Glass LED Ceiling Fan
$346 $392
free shipping

Save $46 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 3-speed pull chain
  • light kit
  • includes bulbs & 4.5" downrod
  • Model: 71R29
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lamps Plus Casa Vieja
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 11% -- $346 Buy Now