Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Brushed Nickel.
- includes cage LED light kit
- downrod installation
- remote control
- 22° blade pitch
- 6 speeds
- Model: 7C837-47J77
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Bronze finish.
- energy-efficient DC motor
- includes 16-Watt LED light kit
- 5 vintage pewter oak finish blades
- Model: 38C55
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- comes with (2) 6W dimmable LED bulbs
- remote control
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 60" blade span
- 13° blade pitch
- remote control
- Model: 80T83
Save on more than 2,500 items, including ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more - with prices starting at around $4 after savings. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save $9 over the next best price we found.
Update: It's now $97.42. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gun Metal.
- built-in 60-watt equivalent LED light kit
- up to 100-sq. ft. coverage
- up to 2,897-CFM air flow
- down rod installation
- reverse function
- Model: 7221500
Save on over 200 indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Province 60" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $249.95 ($50 off).
Save on 1,070 items, with prices from $25. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Kinsley 3-Light Nickel Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light for $49.88 ($10 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $45 bag free shipping.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- chrome finish frame and canopy
- opal etched glass
- includes twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Save on a wide variety of styles and price points. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
That's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Pull chain operation.
- Includes 5" downrod.
- UL listed for wet locations.
- Model: R4218
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lamps Plus
|49%
|--
|$280
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register