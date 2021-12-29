That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 800mm focal length
- f/13.3 focal ratio
- achromatic refractor
- includes tripod
- Model: JC-1000
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Get after-Christmas prices on toys, household appliances, home goods, holiday decor, clothing, & more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is Squeakee Rainbowie the Balloon Dog Electronic Pet for $30 ($28 off).
Save up to 55% off on a selection of dozens of board games, jigsaws, small toys and more. With prices starting from $5. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the best price we've ever seen and a low by $21. Buy Now at Macy's
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- locomotive: 14.5" x 4.5" x 6.5"
- passenger car: 11" x 3.25" x 5"
- caboose: 11" x 4" x 5.75"
- box car: 11" x 3.25" x 5"
- 18 feet of track
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
Net huge savings (many items are at least 50% off) on camera bags, tripods, lenses, SD memory cards, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items are eligible for free shipping with no minimum purchase required; otherwise, orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the MeFOTO BackPacker Travel Tripod for $69 (low by $61).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|40%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register