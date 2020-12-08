That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Adorama
- up to 26 ppm printing speed
- 2400 x 600 dpi print resolution
- built-in Ethernet, USB connectivity, and WiFi
- Model: CS331dw
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
It's $120 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Espresso.
- powder-coat steel legs
- Scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
That's $312 under what you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at Canon
- 26.2 megapixel CMOS sensor
- DIGIC 8 image processor
- Vari-angle LCD Touch Screen
- electronic viewfinder
- Model: 3380C002
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in frame & filters
- shoot & print 2" x 3" photo stickers instantly
- includes wrist strap & micro USB charging/data cable
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.7MP
- 3 exposure modes
- auto and manual focus
- 9-Point AF System
- accessory kit includes memory card, photo management and editing software
- Model: 2727C002 KIT
