Office Depot and OfficeMax · 53 mins ago
Canon imageCLASS LBP622Cdw Wireless Color Laser Printer
$225 $280
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $35, although most stores charge at least $279. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • up to 22 ppm
  • 600 x 600 dpi
  • 5" LCD screen
  • 1GB of built-in memory
  • Model: 3104C005
Details
Comments
