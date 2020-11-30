That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- portable, borderless photo printing
- holds 18 sheets with postcard-size paper cassette
- Up to 300 x 300 dpi
- 3.2 LCD screen
- Model: 2235C001
That's $100 under what you'd pay at your local Best Buy. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- prints, copies, scans, and faxes
- up to 30ppm printing speed
- 600x600 dpi print resolution
- Model: 2925C006
Walmart charges $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- extension nozzle
- Model: 35250
It's $35 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $60.) Buy Now at Amazon
- scan speed of 30 ppm
- 4.3" color touchscreen
- dust detection
- streak reduction
- Model: iX1500
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Adorama
- up to 26 ppm printing speed
- 2400 x 600 dpi print resolution
- built-in Ethernet, USB connectivity, and WiFi
- Model: CS331dw
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- auto zoom
- built-in WiFi
- Model: SX610 HS
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in frame & filters
- shoot & print 2" x 3" photo stickers instantly
- includes wrist strap & micro USB charging/data cable
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.7MP
- 3 exposure modes
- auto and manual focus
- 9-Point AF System
- accessory kit includes memory card, photo management and editing software
- Model: 2727C002 KIT
