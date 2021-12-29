That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 0.2-second trigger speed
- 0.6-second recovery time
- 80-foot invisible infrared flash
- Model: BTC 6HDPX
It's $40 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- dual-screen
- bicycle & helmet mount
- waterproof, shock-proof, freeze-proof, & dust-proof
- Model: DVR922HD-BLK
That's a savings of $260 and the best price we could find. It's also the same price as our September mention, but includes the car mount and tripod. Buy Now at GoPro
- The accessories bundle includes a car mount and tripod
- Also included in the bundle is the SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
- Pictured is the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHSi-I SDXC Memory Card for $24.99 after savings ($3 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge $400 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- 210D 110T nylon oxford floor
- 75D 210T polyester fly buckles
- Model: 5492711
