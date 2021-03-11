New
Focus Camera · 41 mins ago
$255 $299
free shipping
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to get $29 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Focus Camera
Tips
- Available in Gray/Aqua.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5" touch LCD display
- cuts materials up to 3mm thick
- auto-blade sensor technology
- built-in scanner with on screen editing
- 682 built-in designs and patterns, 100 quilt patterns, and 9 lettering fonts
- Model: SDX125E
