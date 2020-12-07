New
Brookstone PhotoShare Friends & Family 8" WiFi Smart Digital Photo Frame
$60 $140
That's $29 below our mention in July of this model in another color and a savings today of $40. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bluedeals -com via eBay.
  • built-in ambient light sensor
  • clock and calendar feature
  • music mode
  • interchangeable mattes included
  • Model: FSM08BLB
