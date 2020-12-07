That's $29 below our mention in July of this model in another color and a savings today of $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bluedeals -com via eBay.
- built-in ambient light sensor
- clock and calendar feature
- music mode
- interchangeable mattes included
- Model: FSM08BLB
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Electric Lighted Crackle Lamp for $39.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $3, though most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In White.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $49 bag free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available in very select locations).
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- live video and video recording
- WiFi remote controlled through app
- Model: BKWIFICAM3
