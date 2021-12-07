This is a $147 drop from September's shipped price, a low today by $65 (although most retailers charge at least $418), and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In four colors (Gray pictured).
- measures 55" x 16" x 36"
- laminate construction
- steel handles
- Model: BS0001
Expires 12/13/2021
Published 56 min ago
That is $63 off, a $40 drop from our May mention, and the best price we've seen. Plus, it is a low today by $48, although most charge about $250 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in White at this price.
- 25" x 36" x 16"
- laminate
- Model: BS0001WH4D
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $278, and a great price for a sleeper sofa of this size. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray.
- polyfiber linen fabric
- measures 81" x 33" x 31"
- padded seat and backrest
- Model: VP-F8512
It's a savings of $150 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in Grey (pictured), Cream, or Beige.
- twin size sleeper
- 2 accent pillows
- 2 USB ports
- Model: CRMTS1YU2516
Save on over 1,300 pieces of furniture, including everything from TV consoles, to beds, sofas, reclining chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- BEYOND+ prices are noted on the product pages. It costs $29 per year and takes another 20% off these deals, so in many cases it's worth paying for it.
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured is the Forest Gate Grace 60" TV Console for $215.99 ($54 off).
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal at this price.
- dent & scratch resistant
- height adjustable from 25" to 28"
- heavy gauge, powder coated steel legs
- Model: 65491
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Register for one free kit and make a sweet holiday tradition. Shop Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only.
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
