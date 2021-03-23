New
eBay · 12 mins ago
Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Adjustable Barbell
$527 $549
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $123. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
Features
  • curl bar
  • weights can be adjusted from 20- to 80-lbs.
  • metal grips and durable molding around plates
  • Model: ST2080
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment eBay Bowflex
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 4% -- $527 Buy Now