New
eBay · 46 mins ago
$170 $200
free shipping
Other stores charge at least $80 more for a new model. Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Speece via eBay.
Features
- remote control
- built-in equalizer
- steering wheel control
- USB and memory card inputs
- Model: BE7ACP
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Kenwood Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication System
$200 $330
free shipping
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- built-in rechargeable battery
- voice commands for hands-free operation
- FM radio reception with 10 station presets
- Model: KCA-HX5M
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Tools at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Bosch Climate 5000 12,000-BTU Mini Split Air Handler
$430 $540
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by spreetail on eBay
Features
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ernst Greg's Drip-Free Oil Filter Funnel
$16
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
Features
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
eBay · 3 days ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$54 $70
free shipping
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
Features
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|63%
|--
|$170
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register