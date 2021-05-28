Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $76
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$76 $102
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $23 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
  • water- and sweat-resistant
  • built-in mic and inline controls
  • 3 sizes of StayHear+ sport tips and carrying case
  • Model: BOSE-761529-0030
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 39 min ago
Headphones
