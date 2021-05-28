Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $76

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $23 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
- water- and sweat-resistant
- built-in mic and inline controls
- 3 sizes of StayHear+ sport tips and carrying case
- Model: BOSE-761529-0030
-
Expires 6/1/2021
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to cut it to $142 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Gunmetal.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3 sizes of ear tips
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: JBLV110GABTGMLAM
Apply coupon code "O53F4DR8" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best--deals via Amazon.
- Available in Black or Red.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- noise-cancelling
- built-in voice recognition system
- up to 9 hours use on a full charge
- Model: HS-3pro
Save $6 when you apply coupon code "OUKE365W". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in MINI-1 at this price.
- Sold by MofanTech via Amazon.
- IPX7 waterproof
- built-in mic
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: GO5 Mini
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $113.90. That's a total savings of $86 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- 360 degree sound
- Model: 739523-1110
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $109.65. That's a savings of $39 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- sold by Bose via eBay
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 12 hours of playback per charge
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|$70 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$76
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register