Rakuten · 15 mins ago
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700
$300 $400
free shipping

That's $99 less than most stores charge, like Walmart and Microsoft. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Available in Silver.
  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
Features
  • works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
  • up to 20 hours of wireless battery life
  • 11 levels of noise cancelling
  • Model: BOSE-794297-0300
