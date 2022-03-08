Coupon code "REFURB15" bags this refurb speaker, direct from Bose, in pristine condition, and in retail packaging, for at least $23 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- A brand new one in Black is available for a little bit less by searching "113704101977", but stock is very low.
- water resistant
- silicone exteriror
- built-in mic for calls
- app or voice control
- dual opposing passive radiators
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and micro-B USB port
- Model: 752195-0900
Take $80 off with coupon code "80A64V1X". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ChangChunShiDuDiDianZiShangWuYouXianGongSiB via Amazon.
- 2 drivers
- 2 LED lights
- measures 15.7" x 2.7" x 2.7"
- Bluetooth 5.0 w/ 33-ft. range
- AUX, USB, & TF card inputs
That's a savings of $120 off the list price after applying coupon code "BGDN3416". Buy Now at Banggood
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Bluetooth 4.2
- multi-scene modes
- 40W 2.0 Channel + 4 Speakers
- Model: BW-SDB2
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
Save on speakers, guitars, computer cables, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Coupon code "REFURB15" takes an extra 15% off this collection of headphones, soundbars, speakers, and Bluetooth glasses. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar Series II for $118.15 after coupon ($81 less than new).
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
Save on 6 pairs of headphones and earbuds with savings of up to $50. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $159 ($20 off list).
Some stores still charge the $129 list price; it's the cheapest it's been since last November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Get it in Aqua Blue, Black, or White at this price.
- You'd pay a buck more for it in Citron.
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
- Model: 752195-0900
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago. It's $110 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
Coupon code "REFURB15" cuts it to $60 less than you'd pay for a new one, if you can find this well reviewed speaker in stock elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 16-hour battery life
- up to 30-foot range
- microphone for hands-free calling
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: 739617-1110
