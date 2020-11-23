It's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Platinum Silver.
- built-in CD player
- AM/FM tuner
- Bluetooth
- touch-sensitive pad
- remote
- Model: 738031-1310
It's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in Espresso Black or Platinum Silver.
- CD player
- alarm clock
- AM/FM radio tuner
- auxiliary port
- digital display with adjustable brightness and automatic dimming
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Dell Home
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Arctic White.
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
That's a low by $60 and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible Echo device or the Alexa app
- voice control
- multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs
Save on headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the JBL TUNE 120TWS Headphones for $55.95 ($44 off).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Save up to $1,200 on big-brand TVs, get Sonos items and car stereos at $100 off, shop home theater receivers marked up to $600 off, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save $1,200 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
- 8-ohm impedance
- magnetic grilles
- 1" ring radiator tweeter
- 3-1/4" super cell aerated polypropylene midrange
- 6-1/2" super cell aerated polypropylene woofer
- 5-way gold-plated binding posts
It's $300 under list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: XBR-75X800H
That's $300 off list and is at killer-deal Black Friday pricing. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- In several colors (Walnut pictured)
- 5.25" aluminum woofer
- 2-way speaker system
- 51Hz to 28kHz frequency response
- 8 ohms nominal impedance
- Model: Q150B
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's the best we've seen at a low of $59 for a new pair, and $30 less than our expired mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PICKCRTECH15" will get you this lower price.
- Sold by Allstate via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Black.
