That's the best price we've seen for this soundbar in any condition. It's $68 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- built-in Amazon Alexa
- HDMI output
- Model: 838309-1100
Get this price via coupon code "REFURB15". It's the best deal we could find on a refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's a savings of $120 off the list price after applying coupon code "BGDN3416". Buy Now at Banggood
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Bluetooth 4.2
- multi-scene modes
- 40W 2.0 Channel + 4 Speakers
- Model: BW-SDB2
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
That's ties our Black Friday mention at $50 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W total power
- 36.7" subwoofer
- Model: HW-T415/ZA
That's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by XinZeXing via Walmart.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- optical, AUX, RCA, and USB
- wall-mountable
- remote control
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Coupon code "REFURB15" takes an extra 15% off this collection of headphones, soundbars, speakers, and Bluetooth glasses. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar Series II for $118.15 after coupon ($81 less than new).
Save on 6 pairs of headphones and earbuds with savings of up to $50. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $159 ($20 off list).
That's $60 below the price of a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Built-in voice assistant
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2 WiFi, Bluetooth 360° sound
- Model: 808429-1300
Coupon code "REFURB15" cuts it to $110 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth range up to 30 feet
- play time up to 8 hours per charge
- polarized
- sweat- and weather-resistant design
- Model: 839767-0110
