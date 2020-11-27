New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones
$120
free shipping

It's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • sweat-and weather-resistant (IPX4 rating)
  • up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
  • extra 10 hours with the included charging case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $120 Buy Now
Amazon   $139 (exp 12 mos ago) -- Check Price