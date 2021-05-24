Bosch Self-Leveling Rotary Laser Kit for $518
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bosch Self-Leveling Rotary Laser Kit
$518 $610
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $631 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • fully automatic, dial-in grade w/ centerline mode
  • Li-Ion, integrated rechargeable batteries in both unit & receiver
  • remote control and receiver in one device
  • Model: GRL 500 HCK
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
