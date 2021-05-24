Bosch Self-Leveling Rotary Laser Kit for $518

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $631 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- fully automatic, dial-in grade w/ centerline mode
- Li-Ion, integrated rechargeable batteries in both unit & receiver
- remote control and receiver in one device
- Model: GRL 500 HCK
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Extended torsion zone
- High visibility sleeve with laser etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- single sided
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2205
Pad your order slightly with another qualifying item to snag an additional $20 off, making this the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is the cheapest padding option we could find that qualifies. Or, shop all eligible items in the link below.
- carbon brushes
- single screw depth adjustment
- variable-speed settings from 2,800-RPM to 11,500-RPM
- Model: GWS13-50VSP
- UPC: 000346475210
You'd pay at least $195 for this sander and saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw will appear at checkout after adding the sander to the cart.
- It's available for pickup only.
- 8,000 to 14,000 OPM variable speed control
- 1-handed locking dust bag
- dust-sealed switch
- brushless motor
- paper clamp
- Model: DCW200B
- UPC: 885911656665
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Coupon code "CZISTPYV" drops it to $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in D900.
- Sold by BOSHUNE via Amazon.
- includes 20V 2.0Ah Lithium battery, charger, wrench, & screwdriver
- variable speed trigger
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 TPI tooth design
- taper backs and plunge tip
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- Model: RAP7PK
Apply coupon code "PICKCR10" to get this deal. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 930 in.-lbs. of max torque
- no-load rpm of 2,600, no-load bpm of 3,100
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carrying case
- Model: PS41-2A
