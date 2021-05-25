Bosch Digital Wall Scanner for $48
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch Digital Wall Scanner
$48 $57
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" drops it to $2 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge around $69 or more new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • illuminated graphical LCD display indicates mode, detection strength
  • multi-mode detection for wood studs, metal objects (rebar, studs and steel/copper pipes) and live wiring
  • Model: GMS120RT
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Bosch
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 46% -- $48 Buy Now