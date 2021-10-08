Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for $9 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up 11,500 no-load RPM
- Variable-speed settings
- Carbon brushes
- Direct-motor cooling
- Large spindle lock
- Two-position vibration control side handle
- Model: GWS13-50VSP-RT
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
It's $24 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- keyless chuck
- offset and right angle attachments
- charger and two batteries included
- Model: GSR12V-140FCB22
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Apply coupon code "AFFPB25" to get this price and save $15 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- #30 size bits
- heat-treated
- made to fit 1/4" Hex Impact drivers
- Model: ITT30202
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall or floor mount
- plugs into 120V outlet
- 98% thermal efficiency
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: ES4
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to $96 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
