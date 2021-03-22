Apply code "PAYLESS15" to save $38 below the next best price we could find for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes two 12V Max lithium-ion batteries, 30-minute charger, carry case
- drill delivers up to 265-lbs. torque
- two speed motor
- auto chuck
- LED light
- Model: PS130-2A
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
It's a savings of 61% off the list price and the best deal we could find Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- for use with ferrous metal
- Model: DWA4974
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Extended torsion zone
- High visibility sleeve with laser etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 TPI tooth design
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- taper backs and plunge tip
- Model: RAP7PK
That's $8 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion
- Model: ITBH201
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|55%
|--
|$81
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register