eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 12V Max 3/8" Compact Hammer Drill Kit
$81 $95
free shipping

Apply code "PAYLESS15" to save $38 below the next best price we could find for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • includes two 12V Max lithium-ion batteries, 30-minute charger, carry case
  • drill delivers up to 265-lbs. torque
  • two speed motor
  • auto chuck
  • LED light
  • Model: PS130-2A
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
