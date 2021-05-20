Bosch 12V Max 1/4" Hex Impact Driver Kit for $61
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 12V Max 1/4" Hex Impact Driver Kit
$61
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR10" to get this deal. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • 930 in.-lbs. of max torque
  • no-load rpm of 2,600, no-load bpm of 3,100
  • includes 2 batteries, charger, and carrying case
  • Model: PS41-2A
  • Code "PICKCR10"
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $61 Buy Now
Amazon   $64 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price