Bosch 12V Max 1/4" Hex Impact Driver Kit for $61

New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$61
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PICKCR10" to get this deal. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
- 930 in.-lbs. of max torque
- no-load rpm of 2,600, no-load bpm of 3,100
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carrying case
- Model: PS41-2A
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 4 hrs ago
adidas Men's 3-Stripes Jogger Pants
$20 or 2 pairs for $30 $45
free shipping
That's $16 under what you'd pay at adidas direct for a single pair. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Available in Black/Carbon in sizes S or L only.
eBay · 2 days ago
Apple Sale at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Netherlands Gold 10 Gulden Wilhelmina Coin
$390 $500
free shipping
You'd pay well over $500 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by liberty.coin via eBay.
Features
- brilliant Uncirculated
- .1947-oz. bullion
- 0.900 fineness
eBay · 3 days ago
Certified Refurb Bose Outlet at eBay
Up to 50% off + extra 15% off
free shipping
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
eBay · 3 wks ago
Certified Refurbished Bosch Outlet Tools at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 40 tools including drill/divers, reciprocating saws, laser levels, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Bosch 12V Max 3/8" Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99 ($134 less than new).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Bosch 2" Impact Tough Quick Change Bit Holder
$5.99 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Extended torsion zone
- High visibility sleeve with laser etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Bosch 13-Piece Daredevil Spade Bit Set
$24 $51
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Bosch 2" Phillips Power Bits 5-Pack
$3.98 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- single sided
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2205
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$61
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$64 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register