Bosch 18V Bluetooth-Connected Cordless LED Floodlight for $75
eBay · 18 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 18V Bluetooth-Connected Cordless LED Floodlight (No Battery)
$75 $88
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $54 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • adjustable brightness
  • operation via the Toolbox App
  • 120-degree rotation & 5 positions
  • IP64 rated housing
  • threaded for tripod use
  • Model: GLI18V-2200CN-RT
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 18 min ago
