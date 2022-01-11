bluettipower.com · 41 mins ago
$4,999 $6,499
free shipping
Save $1.500 with coupon code "EP5003PV200". Buy Now at bluettipower.com
Features
- AC input
- PV and T500 input
- USB-C output
- 4 AC outputs
- cigarette lighter DC output
- RV (Aviation Port) output
- 2 USB-A output
- 2 DC 5521 outputs
- wireless charging pads
- 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery pack
- measures 22.8" x 11.8" x 29.9" overall
- includes AC and PV charging cables; 3 solar panels
- PSE, FCC, CE, UN38.3, msds, UL, SAA, and ROHS certifications
- Model: EP500
Details
Comments
