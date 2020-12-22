New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
$180 $220
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 3.5mm monitoring jack w/ mix control
- 48 kHz/16-bit audio
- ozone elements
- Model: 988-000108
Details
Comments
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lavalier Lapel Microphone for iPhone
$13 $26
free shipping
Apply code "RSLYXYHO" to save 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Zguangfeng via Amazon.
Features
- 6.6-ft. cable
- omnidirectional
- noise reduction
- plug and play
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Calf Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone with Speaker
$90 $117
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HEQ8ZH5S" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Calf Official via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- The Fluffy option is $107.03 after coupon.
Features
- four-way surround sound
- adjustable volume
- 8 sound effects
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
B&H Photo Video Last Chance Sale
up to $200 off
free shipping
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
New
B&H Photo Video · 3 hrs ago
Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$639 $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Phone
$350 $600
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- in Frosted Silver
Features
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|18%
|--
|$180
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register