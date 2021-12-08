Banggood · 39 mins ago
$110 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BG9f695e" for a savings of $290. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 with the free gift. Remove the free gift for free shipping.
- Ships from USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- USB-C PD port
- 3 USB-A ports
- 2 AC outputs, 3 DC outputs, car socket output
- LED light
- Bluetooth speaker
- 124,800mAh
- Model: BW-PG1
Details
Comments
