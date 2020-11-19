That's $100 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blendtec via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75-oz. FourSide jar
- 1,560W motor
- one-touch timed cycle
- Model: RCFITA2301A-A1AP1A
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on 5 ovens priced from $128. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville 1,800W Smart Oven Convection Toaster for $215.95 (low by $8).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $44 less than what Kohl's charges for the 6-quart model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Save on shoes and activewear for men and women. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Big Logo Hoodie for $19.99 ($30 off).
- Sold by Offical PUMA Store via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- two speed operation
- Model: WG524
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay

