That is a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- pre-programmed
- control each plug individually
- CSA-certified
- Model: BDXPA0002
-
Expires 1/1/2022
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- 550 rpm motor w/ 11-Position clutch
- keyless chuck
- LED work light
- Model: BDCDD12C
Although widely price matched, that's $10 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 bits
- 4V Lithium power holds a charge up to 18 months
- Model: BDCS50C
Most sellers charge over $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 22" dual-action blades
- Model: LHT2220B
It's $21 off list and the best price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $68 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 4,600 SPM motor
- cuts wood and metal
- tool-free blade changes
- 6-foot cord
- Model: PHS550B
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Save on home decor, tools, appliances, flooring, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Most items receive free shipping with orders of $35 or more, though surcharges apply for bulk items.)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That's $18 off list, although you'd pay over $40 for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- no additional hub or bridge required – control via the Cync app
- adjustable temperature (from 2,000K to 7,000K)
- custom scheduling
- Model: 93105377
They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes finger attachment and sanding pad
- 1,400 orbits per minute
- 1.2 amp motor
- 3-position grip
- Model: BDEMS600
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register