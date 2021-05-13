Black + Decker Power Series Extreme 20V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum for $99
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Black + Decker Power Series Extreme 20V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum
$99 $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • designed to clean multiple surfaces
  • v-shaped bristle pattern
  • anti-tangle brush bar
  • built-in filter
  • up to 55-minutes of cleantime on a single charge
  • 3-speed control
  • front facing dustbin
  • Model: BSV2020G
  • UPC: 885911676205
Black + Decker BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, Blue (BSV2020G) for $154
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Black + Decker BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, Blue (BSV2020G)
$154 $180
free shipping

It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Black + Decker BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, Blue (BSV2020G) for $180
Walmart · 4 mos ago
Black + Decker BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, Blue (BSV2020G)
$180
free shipping w/ $35

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 44% $180 $99 Buy Now
Amazon 14% $99 (exp 1 mo ago) $154 Check Price