Black + Decker Power Series Extreme 20V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum for $99

It's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Walmart
- designed to clean multiple surfaces
- v-shaped bristle pattern
- anti-tangle brush bar
- built-in filter
- up to 55-minutes of cleantime on a single charge
- 3-speed control
- front facing dustbin
- Model: BSV2020G
- UPC: 885911676205
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts from mower to trimmer to edger
- automatic feed spool
- corded
- Model: BESTA512CM
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 350-lb. capacity
- wooden vise jaws
- steel frame
- Model: WM125
That is $10 under what Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
That's $7 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- workbench transforms into a vise, sawhorse, and bench tool stand
- adjustable jaws with swivel pegs for unique gripping range
- 450-lb. capacity
- Model: WM225-A
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Double up on your favorites for $1 - buy one Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and get a second for a buck. Buy Now
- Scroll down on the landing page to view the details of this offer.
- In France, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese was actually called "le Royal Cheese".
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
That's half what you'd pay direct from Hoover. Buy Now at Target
- It's available via pickup only, and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- refillable 16-oz. tank
- includes 16-oz. Hoover All Purpose Cleaner bottle
- Model: BH90100
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 3pc Soho Dining Table Set for $79.99 ($35 off).
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes an assortment of wood- and metal-cutting blades
- Model: 75-626
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 10.9" x 4.25" x 10.9"
- 3 fan speeds
- Model: BFB09W
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.0 amp motor
- 5/8" max cutting width
- 16" dual-action hardened steel blade
- Model: BEHT100
More Offers
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- HIGH PERFORMANCE CORDLESS STICK VACUUM - Powered by the 20V Max* Lithium Ion Powerconnect Battery System
- MULTI-SURFACE CLEAN UP - Angled floorhead and 3-speed control built to vacuum hard surfaces, area rugs, and carpets
- HAND-HELD CAPABILITY - Easily converts to a hand vacuum for cleaning stairs, furniture, and other hard-to-reach areas
- ONE-TOUCH DUSTBIN - Removable, front-facing .65 liter dustbin comes off in seconds
- TWIST TO CLEAN - Built-in filter cleaner provides up to twice the suction
- Model: BSV2020G
- UPC: 885911676205
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|44%
|$180
|$99
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|14%
|$99 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$154
|Check Price
Sign In or Register