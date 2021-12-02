Most sellers charge over $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 22" dual-action blades
- Model: LHT2220B
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- bare tool only (battery and charger not included)
- 10" Oregon low-kickback bar and chain
- tool-less chain tensioning
- wrap-around bale handle
- improved oiling system
- Model: LCS1020B
Save on select saws, pressure washers, tillers, and other tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sun Joe 10" 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $61.70 (low by $47).
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of certified refurbished tools from Worx, Sun Joe, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Snow Joe 22" 15A Electric Snow Blower for $129 ($40 under the best price we could find for a new one).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Although widely price matched, that's $24 under our mention from last year, $48 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 13-ft reach
- adjustable, pivoting head
- 4-amp motor
- rust-resistant steel blade
- Model: SJH902E
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- measures 6.5" x 4"
- one-touch pulse function
- cord storage
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 heat settings & automatic keep-warm mode
- removable nonstick pot
- built-in lid holder
- Model: RC503
That's a buck less than Home Depot and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3R laser product
- 360° rotating wall attachment
- 2 extra large backlit bubble vials
- Model: BDL220S
This is the lowest price we found by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- freestanding storage and charging base
- 20-volt lithium-ion rechargeable battery
- removable, washable 20.6-oz. dust bin
- attached brush tool
- rotating slim nozzle
- on-board extension
- washable filter
- Model: BDH2000L
- UPC: 885911297066
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|24%
|--
|$49
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register