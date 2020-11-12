New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Combo Kit w/ Saw
$69 $100
free shipping

That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
  • circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
  • Model: BD2KITCDDCS
  • UPC: 885911477772
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets Lowe's Black + Decker
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Black + Decker BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Combo Kit w/ Saw (BD2KITCDDCS)
$88 $100
free shipping

It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Part of the black+decker 20V max* battery system
  • Drill / Driver features an 11 position clutch with a LED work light to illuminate the work surface
  • Circular saw features a high torque motor with a 5-1/2" blade
  • Tool fee depth of cut and bevel adjustment with bevel detents at 45 and 90 degrees
  • Lightweight compact design on both tools
  • Included Components: (1) LDX120 Drill/Driver, (1) BDCCS20 Circular Saw, (1) LBXR20 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Battery, (1) Battery Charger, (1) Double Ended Driver Bit, (1) 5.5" Circular Saw Blade
  • Model: BD2KITCDDCS
  • UPC: 885911477772

Verified: 11/12/2020 · Save $12.28 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 30% -- $69 Buy Now
Amazon 12% $90 (exp 2 mos ago) $88 Check Price