- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
- UPC: 885911477772
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- flashlight
- circular saw
- charger
- 2 batteries
- Model: DCKSS520D2
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
- includes tool bag & batteries
- LED lights
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
- includes charging wall mount and base
- crevice tool
- Model: HNVC220BCZ01
- UPC: 885911610636
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 450-cfm airflow
- air speed up to 140 mph
- 2-speed control
- Model: BEBL750
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- purportedly cooks a fresh or frozen 12" pizza in 5 minutes
- optimized baking functions for thin, deep, and rising crust pizzas
- ceramic-coated cooking tray w/ removable cool-touch handle
- 30-minute timer
- Model: P300S
- crevice tool
- 32-oz. capacity
- Model: HHVI315JO42
- UPC: 885911464024, 827165690521
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
