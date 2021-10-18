That is $13 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- sprays, scrubs, and suctions
- 15-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes trial of Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
- Model: 20037
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Petco
- swivel steering
- 13.5" cleaning width
- specialized pet tools
- 6-foot hose
- 1-liter dirt cup
- Model: 2252
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "204DG3EY " for a total savings of $79. That's tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "LXQU78II" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Airrobo Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
That's a low by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by moosoo-official via eBay.
- Charger
- Crevice tool
- Duster
- Filter
- Floor brush
- Model: XL-618A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the best price we could find by $20. You must add 2 to the cart to use this code. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by As Seen On TV via eBay.
- each box contains 3 rolls (49-ft. total)
- flexible
- cut to length
- peel and stick adhesive backing
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V lithium-ion battery
- includes 2 soft-touch pads, 2 scrubby pads, & two 8 oz. trial-size PET Multi-Surface formulas
- Model: 23157
That's the best price we could find by $146. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22v lithium-ion battery
- patented tangle-free brush roll
- motorized turbo brush tool and an LED lighted crevice
- Model: 22889
- UPC: 011120243390
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$70 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register