Best Choice Products · 27 mins ago
$45 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PREZ10" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- includes wood-handled poker & log grate
- Model: SKY5084
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Pedestal Bird Bath Decoration
$27 $62
free shipping
Coupon code "PREZ3" cuts it to $34 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in Gold or Green.
- weather-resistant
- fillable with sand or water
- Model: SKY1908
Amazon · 4 days ago
Frost King 3-Foot Tilt N' Drain Downspout Extender
$12 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
It's about $3 under what you'd pay in-store at your local hardware store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brown.
- 3 feet long, extends to 6 feet
- Model: GWS3B
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Rubbermaid 7x7-Foot Resin Storage Shed
$699
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find for a similar style by $215. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Brown.
- made of durable resin
- includes lockable double doors, vents, & windows
- Model: 2119053
Amazon · 3 wks ago
2x4basics 90140 AnySize Table
$26 $30
free shipping
These start at $34 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- The lumber is not included.
- build a low table, side table, or coffee table any size up to 8-feet
- Model: 90140
eBay · 1 day ago
Arrow Viking 8ft. Vinyl-Coated Steel Storage Shed
$459 $880
free shipping
You'd pay $231 more for this at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shelter Logic Direct via eBay.
- In Creamy Vanilla.
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Reversible Electric Blanket
$40 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SHERPA10" to save an extra $10, for a total of $32 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 3 heat settings
- auto shut-off
- removeable power cord
- washable
- measures 50" x 60"
